Anirudh Dave of 'Patiala Babes' turns father, blessed with a baby boy





‘Patiala Babes’ fame Aniruddh Dave and his wife Shubhi Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy. The overjoyed father shared the good news on his social media handle and informed that the mom and the baby are doing fine.

While speaking to Times Of India, Aniruddh Dave said, “I have mixed feelings-I am so happy and emotional at the same time! It’s something that can’t be described in words. I saw the labour room for the first time and realised that no man can make so much of effort and bear so much pain to bring another life into this world. It’s something that only a mother can explain. I am very happy to see that both mom and baby are hale and hearty.”

Aniruddh Dave also took to his social media and penned a long post, while informing his fans about the newborn's arrival. “#JRad has arrived. Iam thankful to almighty, grace of paramshakti . Blessed with baby boy. Myson .. ufff love u bachcha. Welcome.. and listen. ??? ?? ????? ?????? ?????.. compete karke dekh lena... ha ha chal ill make u win.. you will cherish this post always.. ha ha #papa loves u.” Read the entire post below:

Anirudh Dave aka Hanuman Singh of ‘Patiala Babes’ earlier said that he is looking forward to play the role of a father in real life, he wrote, "Every child needs a hero and looks up to their parents as one. And in my career spanning over a decade, I have played a plethora of roles. Now it's time to take up the role of a real-life hero for my baby. The due date is in February and my wife and I can't wait to hold our little bundle of joy."

Aniruddh and Shubhi had tied the knot in November, 2015 in Jaipur. Sharing the good news of welcoming new addition to the family, he said in the past, “We both are very happy and getting ready to welcome a new member in the family. I am happy and excited but considering the current situation, I am a little nervous too. We are enjoying this new phase of our lives. I read books, sing and even play mouth organ for her. This has become a daily routine. Recently, we also had a karaoke session to make her feel happy.”

Aniruddh had said that he has been preparing himself in every way to be a perfect father. Due to coronavirus pandemic, they were extra cautious. Adds Aniruddh, “Shubhi is a self-dependent person and tries to manage everything on her own. Though our parents wanted to come to Mumbai to take care of her, she does not want to put anyone’s life in danger. So, we have requested them to stay where they are. We make video calls every now and then and get tips from our parents about parenthood. Every day, we get a parcel of laddus, or special treats and delicacies from Kota and Jaipur, for Shubhi. Our parents cannot be with us, but they don’t want to miss out on the fun to treat her in a special way.”

The couple wanted to have a grand baby shower but they skipped due to Covid-19.

Aniruddh took utmost care of Shubhi. He talked about shooting in London during pandemic, “The pandemic has already taken its toll, and we have to resume work some or the other day. But leaving Shubhi in Mumbai was very difficult. I was in London for almost a month and when I came back, I got myself quarantined to ensure the safety of Shubhi and my child.”