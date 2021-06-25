Aniruddh Dave beats Covid-19, discharged from hospital after 55 days





Actor Aniruddh Dave of ‘Patiala Babes’ fame defeated the deadly virus Covid-19 and discharged from hospital after 55 days.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared photo with the hospital staff. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude.” Dressed in white kurta pajama, Aniruddh looked handsome donning black sunnies.

Aniruddh’s fans are happy to see him in good health. One of his fans commented on the post, “So good to finally get to see you leaving the hospital! God Bless you and your family. Stay safe.” Another wrote, “Good to see you all hail and healthy!

The actor was admitted to the hospital after diagnosed with the virus. He was then moved to the ICU due to a lung infection.

Aniruddh Dave was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in May while he was shooting for a web series in Bhopal. His friend, Ajay Singh Chaudhary, said to a leading daily then, “He was being treated in Bhopal, but his recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit, because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection.”



