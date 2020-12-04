Anil Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19





The star cast of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ underwent Covid-19 test and unfortunately, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have been tested positive for the virus but Anil Kapoor has been tested negative.

Earlier, it was reported that Anil Kapoor also tested positive for Covid-19 but the veteran actor took to his social media handle to refute the rumor and clarified that he is not diagnosed with coronavirus.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.”

In ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play Varun Dhawan’s parents. While Kiara Advani enacts the role of Varun’s wife. The film also marks YouTuber Prajakta Koli’s Bollywood debut.