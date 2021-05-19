Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor celebrate 37 years of togetherness





Bollywood’s most cherished couple Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrated 37 years of blissful marriage.

Sharing a throwback picture with Sunita, the veteran actor wished Sunita with a heartfelt post. Anil Kapoor wrote, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives!"

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, wished her parents - Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor - with a heart-warming Instagram. The ‘Neerja’ actress penned a heart-warming message on her parent’s anniversary. "There's not a day that goes by where I'm not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go," read an excerpt from Sonam Kapoor's post. "How I wish I could've hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa and Daddy. Love you," she added.

In the comments section, Anil and Sunita Kapoor wrote how much they miss being with their daughter: "Love you and miss you all so much."

Anil and Sunita got married on May 19, 1984 and blessed with three children, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.