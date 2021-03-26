Anil Kapoor gifts wife Sunita Kapoor swanky car worth Rs 1 crore





Veteran actor Anil Kapoor gifted his wife Sunita Kapoor a swanky black Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs 1 crore. The paparazzi clicked the car stationed out Anil’s home.

Earlier in the day, Anil had shared a birthday wish for Sunita. Sharing a slew of photos, he wrote, “To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh…We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you…You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever …Happy Birthday…Love You Always.”

Sunita commented on the post, “Love you to eternity and beyond.”

Sonam Kapoor also posted an adorable wish for her mother, “Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday.”

Anil and Sunita have been married for the past 36 years. They were blessed with three kids--Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.