Anil Kapoor gets the second dose of Covid vaccine





Veteran actor Anil Kapoor received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine. The 64-year-old shared picture of him getting the shot and wrote, "Done With The Second Dose," he announced.

However, Anil’s actor son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had a hilarious comment on Anil tweet. "How ? For below 45 years of age you can only get shot post the first of may," he said, adding laughing emojis.

Netizens also crack jokes. "Sir below 45 ka vaccination 1st may se hone vala hai. Apne toh abhi hi laga diya," a fan commented. "Vaccine for 18 plus were to start from 1st May, how come you got early??" another added. "Are you eligible sir? 18 years is from 1st May right?" a third fan said.

Replying to Harsh Varrdhan, a fan comments, Anil said, "If they hadn't seen my date of birth on my Aadhar card, they probably would have asked me to come back after the 1st of May."

Meanwhile, Anil's daughter Rhea Kapoor cheered for Anil. "Yassss," she commented. Ishaan Khatter said, "stay strong and healthy, sir!" Rakesh Roshan commented, "Precautions is the best medicine."

Earlier, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine. Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah also received COVID-19 vaccine.