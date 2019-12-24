Ani Kapoor rings in birthday with Sonam, Sunita, Rhea, Anand in London





Anil Kapoor turned 63 on 24th December, 2019 and the veteran actor celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Pictures from his last night birthday party are doing the round on net.

Sunita Kapoor took to her Instagram to wish her hubby in the most adorable way, “My day is not complete, if I don’t tell you how much I love you.. Happy birthday, Husband.. Grateful to be sharing this life with you.”

Sonam Kapoor also wished her loving daddy Anil Kapoor by sharing pictures from the birthday celebration of blowing candles and cutting cake. Sharing the video, Sonam Kapoor captioned her posts, “hahahahahaha! Happy 21,” tagging her father, and also shared a video captioning it, “Love you daddy!”

Rhea Kapoor shared a family picture from the birthday which saw Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Sunita Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Karan Boolani and others.

Sanjay Kapoor also wished his brother Anil Kapoor on his special day. He took to his Instagram to share a picture with Anil Kapoor and captioned it, “Happy birthday brother #alwaysaninspiration.”

Anil Kapoor is always asked the question how he manage to look so young, he replies this answer again, “I am happy to answer it! A lot of hard work has gone behind it, and it doesn’t come easy. Every morning, you get up and work towards it. For me, it has always been consistency in my work, relationships, or fitness. I didn’t get success or the fitness overnight. I have invested in my relationships with my wife (Sunita), my kids (Sonam K Ahuja, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan), my team, and the people around me. It’s all about give and take. If you can do that, you will have a fruitful inning. You cannot be erratic,” he says.

When asked is he a birthday person? Anil says, “I never became a birthday person because my birthday falls on Christmas eve. We usually have the eve parties, and both coincide with each other. So, it’s more about celebrating Christmas than my birthday. In the past, I used to have small parties, which got bigger and bigger, but now, it’s back to being small. It’s all about my family now.”

When asked about actors usually hesitant to reveal their actual age but he is always open to share his age, to this he answered, “As a matter of fact, Salman (Khan) and I used to always joke ‘whatever your age is, usse zyaada bolo, so you look younger (laughs)’; When you are 45, you should say you are 50! Earlier, it was possible to hide your age. There were people who used to do it and be conscious. But now, if you hide it, you look like a fool because there is so much information available (out there),” says Kapoor.

“I was thinking about a lot of things recently, and how my journey has been fantastic. I started getting recognition from 1983, and till now, I either get a critically acclaimed film, or a huge box office success. God has been kind, and it’s been a great journey,” he says.





