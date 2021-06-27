Angira Dhar ties the knot with actor-director Anand Tiwari





The ‘Love per Square Foot’ star Angira Dhar has entered into wedlock with actor-director Anand Tiwari. Sharing wedding pictures, Anand revealed he married the ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ actor on 30th April this year.

Anand Tiwari captioned the wedding photo, “On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you.”

As soon as Anand Tiwari shared the good news, congratulatory messages pour in .Ayushmann Khurrana, Konkona Sen Sharma, Karan Tacker, Sumeet Vyas, Ananya Panday, Amol Parashar, Sayani Gupta, Sharvari, Aisha Ahmed, Harshdeep Kaur and Saba Ali Khan Pataudi congratulated the newly married.

While Ayushmann Khuranna wrote, “Wow congratulations you two!”, Amol commented, “Uiii dadaaa. WHAT A SURPRISE! Congrats @anandntiwari @angira.” Ananya posted, “Awwww yay!!!!! Congratulations.”

Anand Tiwari starred in movies like Udaan, Aisha, Go Goa Gone, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and Chhapaak, He directed 2020’s hit web show Bandish Bandits. He made his directorial debut with Love per Square Foot, starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar.