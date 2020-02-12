Angad Bedi undergoes knee surgery, Neha Dhupia shoots video





Bollywood actor Angad Bedi underwent knee surgery and his dearest wifey Neha Dhupia shoots a video before the actor was taken to the operation theatres in a stretcher.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Angad wrote: “That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videos if I’m not dying in pain ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1.”

In the video, Neha is also seen taking down orders for Angad’s meals. “I have been starving for almost 8 hours,” Angad said.To which Neha added: “This is the longest you’ve gone without a meal.”

Inorder to cheer up Angad, the actress patted him on his wrong knee while Angad Bedi murmured something in Punjabi as she doesn’t even know which one of his knees is injured.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor.