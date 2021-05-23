Angad Bedi tests Covid-19 negative, gets a warm hug from daughter Mehr





Bollywood actor Angad Bedi returns home after testing Covid-19 negative. He was in isolation for 16 days after testing Covid-19 positive. After returning home, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor received a warm welcome from his wife Neha Dhupia and two-year-old daughter Mehr.

The actress shared an adorable video of Angad returning home on her social media. On seeing him, after a long time, their little munchkin ran up to her papa and gave him a warm hug.

In the video, Neha asks Mehr where is her father, the little one turns around and on seeing Angad, she runs to him. Along with the video, Angad wrote how he is feeling to return to his wife and daughter. He wrote, “Covid-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation I get to see my lovely wife Neha and my daughter Mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home ??????. Neha you and Mehr together make such a lovely home ???? @nehadhupia Waheguru Mehr kare. #SHUKAR????”

As soon as Angad shared the video, Neha commented, “We missed u like crazy … every day every minute every second.” Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap wrote that she had no clue about Angad suffering from Covid-19, “Had no clue hope u all doing well! So glad you are back with family.” The couple's close buddies like Sophie Choudry, Aparshakti Khurana, Dia Mirza and Manav Vij left heart emojis on Angad’s video.

Neha Dhupia posted a family picture of her, Angad and Mehr. She wrote, "Reunited with papa love this pandemic has been so hard on all of us in so many different ways. All I can say is count your little blessings, have gratitude in your heart and hold on tight to the ones you love. @angadbedi welcome back to us home is where the heart is .. in your arms @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi (sic)."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018 and welcomed their first child, Mehr on November 18, 2018. Neha was three months pregnant when she tied the knot with Angad.