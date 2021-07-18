Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia expecting second child





Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are going to embrace parenthood again. The couple is expecting second child. The parents-to-be shared the good news on their social media handle.

Neha Dhupia shared the good news by sharing an adorable pic. The photo showed Neha dressed in black outfit and cradling her baby bump. Angad and their daughter Mehr also posed in the pic.

The pregnant actress captioned the post, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare."

Wishes pour in from every corner.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months after their wedding.

Congrats to Angad and Neha!