‘Andaz Apna Apna’ producer Vinay Sinha dies, Aamir Khan pay tribute





'Andaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Sinha passed away in Mumbai on Friday and many Bollywood celebrities expressed grief over his demise. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who starred in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ expressed condolence on their social media account.

Superstar Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, “Very very sorry n saddened to hear of the demise of Vinay ji, producer of a memorable film of mine - Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the entire family ...”

Meanwhile, Aamir wrote in a Facebook post, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji’s family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Vinay Sinha, producer of films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace.”

Last year, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, completed 25 years of its release and Vinay Sinha’s daughter Priti Sinha thanked him for producing the cult classic and praised her father for bringing two superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together in a film.

“25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock @nammsinha @AamodSinha @shreyoby,” she wrote.

The cause of Vinay Sinha's death is not yet known. Besides 'Andaz Apna Apna', Vinay Sinha also produced films such as Naseeb (1997) and Chor Police (1983).

May his soul rest in peace!