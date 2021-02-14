Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter enjoy lunch date Valentine’s Day





Lovebirds and young couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter enjoyed lunch date together on Valentine’s day. The ‘Khaali Peeli’ stars arrived together at the café and left together. Ananya also waved to the paparazzi.

Both looked chic. Ananya donned a white dress teamed with a pair of sneakers. Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter wore a dark blue t-shirt with white pants paired with a pair of white sneakers and a matching cap.

The ‘Dhadak’ actor made his relationship with Ananya by crediting Ananya Panday for his new cool picture from their last Maldives vacation.

Sharing a video of his dipping in a pool, he wrote, “New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday).”

Ananya also shared picture of her from Maldives vacay dressed in a bikini.

Sharing a bikini picture, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor wrote, “Back home but mentally still here.” The couple was clicked at the airport upon returning home.

It is said that after breaking-up with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan has found solace on Ananya’s shoulder. Ishaan is very protective of Ananya.

Their love blossomed on the set of ‘Khaali Peeli’ and the couple is going strong.

The source said, "Janhvi and Ishaan called off their relationship in December last year. Apparently, both of them were having constant arguments and couldn't just reach a common ground. In fact, the fights had become so much that Janhvi just walked out of the relationship. She was done with Ishaan's overbearing nature."