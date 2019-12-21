Ananya Panday enjoys beachside birthday of friend in Dubai





Ananya Panday, who successfully debuted in Bollywood with Dharma Productions ‘Student of the year 2’ left for Dubai to ring in friend’s birthday in Dubai. Several pictures from the birthday celebration is doing the round on net and it showed the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress is enjoying her good friend Deeya’s birthday on the beach to the fullest.

Wishing Deeya on her 21st birthday, the actress captioned, “ as long as I have you, I know I’m gonna spend the rest of my life smiling. happy bday princess Dee, ur my sunshine #DeeXB #Dee21.”

The birthday girl is seen wearing a X-mas themed hat and a white crochet top, while Ananya is seen wearing a black top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. The two seemed to have a lot of fun in water with tall buildings and a Ferris Wheel visible in the background

Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday also wished her daughter’s friend in the comments section. Ananya also shared a few solo, candid pictures of herself while soaking in the Dubai sun on the beach. She captioned it, “Dubai, stay hydrated #DeeXB #Dee21.”

Her fans were impressed by her beach look and praised her in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Dubai can’t stay hydrated until u r there.” Another called her, “really hot”. One more fan commented, “Too hot to handle.”