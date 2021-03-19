Amrita Rao shares first pic of baby boy Veer





On Thursday morning, Bollywood actress Amrita Rao shared the first picture of her baby son Veer with husband on RJ Anmol. Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their baby boy in November last year. RJ Anmol captioned the adorable post: "Our world, our happiness. #Veer."

The post is filled with many loved comments.

In November, the couple shared a glimpse of their baby boy and wrote, "Hello world... meet our son Veer. He is looking at his first bro-fist from you. Seek your blessings."

After many years of courtship, RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao got married in the year 2016.