Amrita Rao, husband RJ Anmol expecting first child





After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge, another Bollywood actress is on her way to motherhood. The ‘Main Hoon na’ and Vivaah’ actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol.

Amrita Rao was lately spotted outside her doctor's clinic in Khar along with her husband RJ Anmol and her baby bump is clearly evident in white short dress. After seven years of courtship, Amrita and RJ Anmol tied-the-knot in 2016.

A source close to the couple informed the portal, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key."

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!