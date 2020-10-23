Amrita Rao flaunts baby bump in red saree on Maha Ashtami





Bollywood actor Amrita Rao flaunted her baby bump in a red saree and dedicated her nineth month of pregnancy to Maa Durga.

The ‘Vivah’ actress shared a video of herself flaunting her baby bump in a red saree on Instagram. “NAVRATRI AND NINE'TH MONTH !! My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine'th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri ! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself ! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith. May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother's and Mommy's to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar's that comes along with the territory of motherhood !! Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri #navratri2020 (sic),” she wrote.

In the picture, Amrita Rao is seen cuddling her baby bump and her pregnancy glow is quite evident.

The 39-year-old actress in her recent post shared that she is in her ninth month of pregnancy and at the same time she apologised her fans for keeping her pregnancy under wraps all this while. Sharing an adorable photo of herself and Anmol, Amrita wrote: "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."

All this while, the actress has been away from social media and shared very few pictures of her to hide the pregnancy.

Amrita Rao was lately spotted outside her doctor's clinic in Khar along with her husband RJ Anmol and her baby bump is clearly evident in white short dress. After seven years of courtship, Amrita and RJ Anmol tied-the-knot in 2016.

A source close to the couple informed the portal, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key."