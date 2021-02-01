Amrita Arora’s 43rd birthday: Malaika, Kareena, Natasha, Arjun, Manish grace





Amrita Arora celebrated her 43rd birthday on 31st January and the former actress hosted a private bash at her residence on Sunday evening which was attended by close friends of the birthday girl.

Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla were among others present at the birthday party. Amrita and Malaika parents and actor Arjun Kapoor too was spotted arriving for the birthday bash.

The birthday girl posed with Manish Malhotra. Malaika Arora captioned a group picture "Chai, chaat n chat.... with the birthday gurl @amuaroraofficial ??."

Manish captioned the photo, "That perfect Sunday evening with friends #love ... birthday girl @amuaroraofficial ????

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with her son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The pregnant actress looked million dollar in a Rajdeep Ranawat’s Bagru kaftan, oversized tinted sunglasses and massive gold hoop earrings and light orange padded cassette bag by Bottega Veneta prices around Rs. 2,20,968.

Earlier in the day, elder sister and actress Malaika Arora wished her sister with lovely pictures, "Always by your side my little sis, watching over you. May we always laugh, cry, fight, eat, cook, travel together . Love you loads. Happy birthday Amrita Arora."

Amrita responded, "Love you Malaika Arora."

Wishing her best friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan Khan wrote, "This picture says it all... While you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity. You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sister, my bestest friend forever... And ok, I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time. Happy birthday my Amolas... Keep the red flowing always”.

Karisma Kapoor too wished Amrita Arora with a lovely picture, "Amolasss happy birthday. #partnerineverything love you."

Replying to Karisma's birthday wish, the birthday girl wrote: "Love you right back my Lalva."







