Amrita Arora invites Kareena, Malaika for Saturday lunch





New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora arrived at Amrita Arora’s residence for Saturday lunch. Dressed in a loose summer outfit, a full sleeve blue shirt paired with a pair of white palazzo pants, she waved to the paparazzi upon stepping out of her car.

Malaika Arora too was seen. She was dressed in all-white ensemble, a pair of shorts, an oversized full sleeve shirt, and white sneakers. She wore a pair of sun glasses.

Kareena, who gave birth to their second son on February 21 recently tweeted, “Oh hello there... Missed you all," she wrote in an Instagram post recently.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was been very active through her pregnancy period and seen working through. Speaking about it, she had mentioned how she felt proud of being a working mother. She had told Bombay Times: “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”