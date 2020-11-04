Amitabh, Ekta Kapoor cancel Diwali party due to Rishi Kapoor’s death





No grand Diwali celebration for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor owing to Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Rishi Kapoor is a family for Big B and Ekta Kapoor. His demise has moved both the families and they have decided to shun Diwali celebration this year.

Apart from Rishi Kapoor’s death, Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda (Rishi Kapoor’s sister) also passed away in January 2020.

Moreover, due to coronavirus pandemic, all have faced financial setbacks and for all those reasons, Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor.