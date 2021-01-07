Amitabh Bachchan’s Ladakh Trip in 'Minus 33 Degrees' worries fans





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a trip to Ladakh, where the temperature if minus 33 degrees. His post about the trip put his fans in deep concern.

"Went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could not save me from the cold .. !!!" Bachchan posted on Facebook.

Sharing a picture of his in monkey cap, winter jacket, gloves and snow goggles, Big B added, "Even this could not save me from the cold!!"

After his post, fans expressed concern for the 79-year-old actor's health.

"Dear Amitji! You are working more than any other younger actor. I am very happy you are in such demand. We love you a lot. Please take care of your health. We need you. With lots of love," commented a fan.

"I think you should not risk your life, However, important the assignment is! Chronologically, you are a Septagenerian. If life is lost, nothing is left. You have earned a lot of money now try not any adventure," another fan suggested.

"Sir, absolutely brilliant work done by you in extreme cold and different and also difficult conditions in Ladakh. It is very risky work in this age for you. It's shows your brilliant fitness and dedication of work. You are true professional in this age. Stay safe and healthy," shared another fan.

"Hats off to your energy levels. But venturing in such weather conditions can take a toll on your health. Be careful," suggested another fan.

Currently, Big B is hosting the 12th season of the popular quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.