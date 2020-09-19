Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 12 to premiere on September 28





The popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be premiered on September 28.

The show will be aired on weekdays at 9pm on Sony TV, according to a report. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the format of the show will be totally different. The new season will have no live audience, as a safety measure.

After recovering from Covid-19, Amitabh Bachchan resumed the shooting of KBC 12 in late August. With immense safety measure, Big B shot the episodes, “The many concerns that pour out on the health and to take care are taken with love and concern .. it is understood how you wish all to be well .. the precautions on set are there for all to see .. and work continues .. that cannot stop .. it rumbles along,” he wrote in a blog post.

Amitabh recently revealed that he shoots for KBC 12 for 12-14 hours each day. In an earlier blog post, he had mentioned that when the show first started in 2000, they would shoot very quickly. But now, it takes longer. He had written, “the duration of the KBC at the time was 45 minutes , then the ad., breaks to complete an hour of the show .. when fluency arrived at the recordings , we would wind up the recording in real time .. 45 mins .. !! that was something .. now of course with extended time and many other facets to the game it has started taking a lot longer..”