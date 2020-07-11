Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa sanitized, declared containment area, sealed





Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow was sealed and declared containment zone after Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been tested positive for Covid-19. The bungalow was sanitized and sealed.

However, he Covid-19 antigen tests of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya came negative.

BMC teamed reached Jalsa and the sanitization process is underway. Security beefed up and they put on the containment zone banner and barricades outside Jalsa.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen test. “Amitabh Bachchan ji and Abhishek had mild symptoms. They had cough and fever. They underwent rapid antigen test and (result) came positive. Since he (Amitabh) is co-morbid he has got himself admitted to the hospital. They both are normal. Their test was conducted today at the Nanavati hospital,” the minister told PTI.

The father-son duo is undergoing treatment at Nanavati hopsital and their condition is said to be stable.