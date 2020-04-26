Amitabh Bachchan worried as bat visited at Jalsa





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared the breaking news that a bat visited his house amid alockdown. He informed a bat entered his home at the 3rd floor at Jalsa.

The megastar wrote in English and Hindi: “BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT , yes chamkadadh just entered my room ..3rd floor Jalsa .. where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house , ... in my house ... in my room !!! Aur hamara hi ghar mila usse! Corona piccha chhod hi nahin raha! Udd udd ke aa raha hai, kambakht!!”

In his blog, he elaborated, “There be no other news than this : A bat .. yes a BAT , just flew into my room, Jalsa 3rd floor, my private room. Never ever seen one in the entire Juhu area, let alone a house. Now today my house, my personal room, apparently came out from my bedroom, panic among the girls, finally got rid of it by opening one of the doors leading out to the balcony.

“I was wanting to get to my study to pick up the badminton racquet, that I had decorated my interior with - a gift from special person - but the girls were screaming and pulled me out of the room. The racquet, the badminton racquet, is the ideal weapon for this flying object .. in school we would strike with it when it came out in our dorm at night .. you had to time it right, and apprehend its erratic flight path, to get it to crash into the netting and get stuck .. then you let it out. BUT .. a bat in these times .. after all the corona stories .. begins to get a little eerie .. beyond that do not have much to say .. but if I do .. shall return .. with or without BATMAN .. !!”

The post drew response from a host of his industry colleagues - Bhumi Pednekar was disturbed by the idea and wrote “OMG”, Diana Penty wrote “Gosh”. TV actor Aahana Kumra wrote: “Oh god! Please be careful!!”. Veteran critic Bhawana Somaya said: “What???” Some of his fans too expressed concern; one user wrote “Take care sir”.