Amitabh Bachchan undergoes second eye surgery





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is unstoppable at 78 has been out of action for past few days as the thespian has undergone eye surgery. The first one is done before and now the second one got operated and Big B said that it is life changing experience for him.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “And the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “All good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM ‘s hands .. life changing experience .. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!”

In his blog, Amitabh wrote how the corrective eye surgery changed his world, “A wonderful world .. to see what was being missed till now .. the colours and shapes and sizes .. a life changing experience .. a saviour .. dr Himanshu Mehta and his dexterity with the very latest medical machinery .. to remove the cataracts despite the age related soft tissues of mine.”

He also informed that a delay in these surgeries can lead to blindness. “Any delay in these corrections can lead to blindness .. so an advice .. get it done before it gets too late.”

He also informed his fans that he is in recovery now. “And the recovery for the second one continues. If I am writing this its obviously working.”

He also thanked his fans and well-wishers, “Thank you all for your kind words and concern .. it heartens me to know that there are so many of you that wish and pray for my recovery and well being.”

Wishing the megastar a speedy recovery!