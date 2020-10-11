Amitabh Bachchan turns 78: Ajay Devgn, Katrina, Anushka send wishes





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 78th birthday and Bollywood celebrities took to his social media handle to wish the legendary actor.

Sharing picture with Big B, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Many happy returns of the day dear Amit ji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir."

Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "Dearest Amit uncle, I wish for you good health, happiness and peace. Thank you for inspiring millions like me,will forever be your fan boy. Happy Birthday."

Katrina Kaif, who has starred with Big B in films like Sarkar and Thugs Of Hindostan, wrote: "Happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan. May you have the most wonderful year. You are an inspiration."

"Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir. Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend," wrote Anushka Sharma.

Prabhas, who will soon be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Many, many happy returns of the day to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all."

Farhan Akhtar also wished Amitabh Bachchan, he wrote, "Happy birthday Amit uncle. Wish you good health, happiness and continued success. Lots of love."

"Sir, it will be another 100 years (or maybe never) that the world sees a human being like you. Too much to say, too much learn, but for now,Happy birthday Sir. Health and happiness to you," tweeted Parineeti Chopra.

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Happy Birthday Dearest @SrBachchan ji, May god grace you the best of health & long life. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Gods have surely blessed me. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan”.

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy birthday Bachchan Saab ... dher saara pyaar sir”.

Angad Bedi tweeted, “Wishing the most gorgeous man.. the legend @SrBachchan sir a very happy birthday. Waheguru sukh rakhe.“Rishte main toh”.

Here's wishing Big B a wonderful year ahead!