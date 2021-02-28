Amitabh Bachchan to undergo surgery





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans via his Tumblr blog that he will undergo surgery but refused to share further details. The 78-year-old wrote on late Saturday night, “Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write.”

The news of his surgery has left the fans of the megastar worried. Take care, speedy recovery wishes poured in from Big B’s die-hard fans.

One shared on Twitter, “Prayers for @SrBachchan Ji’s speedy recovery. Take care. Sending my love and prayers for you.” Another tweeted, “Sir, Prayers for your speedy recovery. Get well soon.”

One user wrote, “Get well soon Sir. Wish you a very speedy recovery. Take care and take ample rest. Sir kindly follow all the instructions of the Doctor. This news of Surgery of urs has landed me in a lot of anxiety and tension. Praying to God. Love u????? @SrBachchan.” A fan tweeted, “Please take care @SrBachchan. Love..? What surgery?? Please tell us something about it? Is everything okay? How are you? We are worried for you. Do take very good care of yourself. We all are with you ? Waiting to hear from you regarding the surgery..Take care..”

On the work front, Big B has Vikas Bahl's upcoming film. His upcoming film 'Jhund' slated for June 18 release. The film is helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. He will also be seen in 'Chehre', slated for April 30, 2021 release and he also has Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in the pipeline.