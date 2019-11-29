Amitabh Bachchan to quit acting?





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s latest blog post throws a hint that the megastar is planning to retire from work. Lately, Big B completed 50 years in the film industry and he is still working and going strong on the professional front.

However, a though is sinking in Amitabh Bachchan’s mind that he should retire now but the question is whether his die-hard fans would let him to do so. The megastar has million of fans around the globe and they all love to see him on-screen in small as well in 70mm screen.

But his recent blog post expresses his mindset where he talked about retirement. The plan of retirement flown across his mind while he was traveling in a car to Manali to join Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for 'Brahmastra'.

Talking about his retirement, "Amitabh wrote on his personal blog, "thank you all those stop overs on the way here .. a ride of almost 12 hours by car on roads under repair and roads of great smoothness and finesse .. .. another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements.."

He added, "I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message.."

Recently, when Big B completed 50 years in cinema on November 7, his actor son Abhishek Bachchan expressing his feelings for his father and a great actor in the following words with a throwback picture of Amitabh. He wrote, "Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you."

Recently, Amitabh wrapped up the shooting of the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepat’ and he has started the shooting of multi-starrer Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’. He has couple of movies like Uyarndha, Butterfly (Kannada), AB Aani CD (Marathi), Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo lined up for release next year.