Amitabh Bachchan to get Covid-10 vaccine soon





In his latest post, megastar Amitabh Bachchan opens up on taking Covid-10 vaccine. Big B has undergone eye surgery and he informed that he is in the queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine. Once he recovers from eye surgery, he will get the vaccine. He also thanked his fans for their constant support.

Big B wrote, Your wishes of congratulations keep me company in the layout of the entire day and most of the night .. and for this I have only my ???????? folded hands and the hearts desire to be able to acknowledge this personally .. but the conditions of the day permit me to give just this and no more , though it does reek of a sense of ingratitude .. for which I seek an apology ..The ceremony itself was a feat of the technology now so prevalent in the times of this CoviDamaein curse of the most infectious .. and keeping not just us but the billions of others at bay , with no say and away ..There is now the fear of another strain getting free box office results and that is unnerving .. the vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue ..Well as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled .. till then its a wild world ain’ it ..BUT .. work of the other faculties can be produced and executed and is done without hesitation.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in ‘Chehre’. He also has Brahmastra, Jhund and Mayday in his kitty.