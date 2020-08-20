Amitabh Bachchan to begin ‘KBC 12’ shoot after recovering from Covid-19





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to kick-start the shooting of the 12th season of the popular quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He has recovered from Covid-19 and will start the shooting soon. Before testing positive for coronavirus, he has shot the promo of the quiz show.

With utmost safety and precautions, the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will take place. 'Lots of preparation and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself, a detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions. Life shall never be the same again, perhaps, or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic,' wrote Amitabh Bachchan.