Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for their love, support





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently undergoing treatment at Nanvati hospital in Mumbai, thanks million of his fans for their undying love and support. He called it his support system.

He shared a collage from his weekly Sunday meet with his fans outside the gates of his Mumbai home to thank his fans for all their prayers. “The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God!” Big B captioned the throwback picture.

One of the fans replied: “Prayers. Get well soon sweetest Amit ji and all your charming family Many Love always .” Another fan said: “God will be there for all who need” - Allah bless you shahinsha allah make you. Stronger than virus allah make you back home. With your family with heather & happy days amen.” A third Twitter user said: “Quiek Recover and Good Health. Get well soon. Love and respect.Take care dear my God. And Bachchan’s family.”

On Thursday, a news channel had reported that he had tested negative for the virus. Amitabh Bachchan clarified, “This news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are also undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital.