Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital





Goods news for the million of fans of Amitabh Bachchan. Their prayers have been listened as Big B has been tested negative for Covid-19. He was discharged from Nanvati hospital

Abhishek Bachchan, however, is still positive due to some ‘comorbidities’ and he continues to be at the hospital.

He wrote on Twitter, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

The 77-year-old actor also tweeted about his discharge, “T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day .”

Abhishek Bachchan continues to remain at the hospital. He tweeted about his health, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”