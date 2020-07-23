Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for coronavirus





Good news for the fans of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Big B has been ested negative for Covid-19 and likely to be discharged soon. Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for Covid-19 and all are undergoing treatment at nanvati hospital.

However, Abhishek's report is also normal but it is not sure when he will be discharged from hospital.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan will continue to be in the hospital until they fully recovered.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a motivational thought from Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. Sharing a sketch of his younger self, Big B wrote in the caption, “Keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence ... noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties (sic).”

In his latest blog post, he wrote about the people who are adding to his stress in these difficult times. Without mentioning any names, Big B wrote, "When you cannot understand my lack and neglect towards response in my times of trial .. then I cannot understand your comment.

"Not all that state , state for a reaction .. they know I know they do .. but any deliberation, in adverse tone and content , causes the state of the mind to rest in resting hours with those thoughts in mind .. there is but the body and the mind at command .. the body is in the medical garden .. the mind is mine .. stuck each instant , playing , regurgitating the most unwanted condition .. stir it , scoop it up , awash it with that which it does not deserve and you have won the battle of my mind .. lavish yourself on this victory .. the dents and scars stare at me in injured disdain (sic)."

He added, "Thank you if you do that .. you have added to the stress and the woes of battle .. live in it .. live in selfish pleasure .. it gives you the benefit of your way .. you wanted it .. have it .. burn it stew it , and slurp it in its audacity! (sic)."