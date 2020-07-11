Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive, Bollywood sends prayers





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for coronavirus and has been shifted to Nanavati hospital. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish Big B a speedy recovery.

Here what the celebrities tweeted:-

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!”

Neha Dhupia posted on Twitter, “Sending you tons of love and best wishes … please take care … you ll be okay very soon!”

“Prayers sir. Praying for your early recovery,” Hansal Mehta said via Twitter.

Rajkummar Rao, Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength

Kunal Kohli, Take care sir. Love you. Awaiting your tweet when you say you’re fine & going back home.

Vir Das, May our brightest star and largest legend @SrBachchan feel all better very soon

Boney Kapoor wrote, “Get well soon Amit Ji,”

Kriti Sanon: Praying for your speedy recovery Sir! plsss get well soon! Lots of love..

Bhumi Pednekar, The entire nation is praying for your quick recovery sir...power and strength is synonymous with you @SrBachchan

Boman Irani wrote on Twitter, “You’re a fighter Sir. Get well soon.”

Arshad Warsi tweeted: I get my strength from you Amitji...get well soon...

The 77-year-old took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”