Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to Nanavati hospital





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for coronavirus and he is shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Big B informed about being Covid-19 positive on his Twitter handle.

The 77-year-old tweeted: “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

His family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan will be tested along with his staff.

A hospital official told indianexpress.com that Amitabh Bachchan’s condition is stable.

We wish Big B a speedy recovery!