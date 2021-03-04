Amitabh Bachchan sports special glasses post eye surgery





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan underwent eye surgery recently and he penned a poem in Hindi describing his condition, waiting to be operated on his other eye.

The megastar also shared the English translation on his blog. "I am without sight , but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced ..i have sweet company , of them that caress me; they that court me, around in decorated best, be in good health , have I received abundant love, a gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude…for some time i am but time bound now, for the prayers i get i am bound....yes bound … ever bound," he wrote.

He thanked his fans for their concern, he had written on his blog, "Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition...eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling...the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well... the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused."

He had revealed that his another eye will also get operated, "My love to all...progress is slow...and there is yet another eye to go... so its a long haul."

Hoping to recover in time for Vikas Bahl's new film, the actor wrote, "Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few...the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled GoodBye."