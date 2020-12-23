Amitabh Bachchan shares priceless childhood picture with mother, brother





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared priceless throwback picture with mother Teji Bachchan and brother Ajitabh Bachchan on mother 13th death anniversary. Big B’s mother Teji Bachchan passed away on December 21, 2007, after a prolonged illness at the age of 93.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a monochrome picture of his mother and brother featuring him, his mother and brother. Big B captioned the image, "That very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma , younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt”.

Big B had also penned an emotional note on his mother's death anniversary on Monday.

"The misery of departure is such an incessant grief .. it leaves one silenced and filled with a void that one feels shall never ever be filled... the pain of the ones that are left behind to grieve is uncontrollable... and most difficult to perceive," he had written on his official blog.

"(It) is the remembrance of the departure of Ma... Maa ji... she left us... the most beautiful Mother in the world... they all are, the most beautiful... that is why they are Ma," he added.