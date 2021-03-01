Amitabh Bachchan reveals he underwent eye surgery





On Saturday, when Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog, "Medical condition... surgery... can't write, it generated tension among his fans. But today, he clarified that he has underwent eye surgery.

Today, in a lengthy post, Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans for their worry and wrote, "Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused."

Big B also explained why he feels like West Indies cricketing great Gary Sobers right now,"At a cricket match with a strong opponent WI was not in a very good position and looked to lose the game. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few. When his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred. When asked how did he do it, he said when I went out I was seeing three balls, I was hitting the middle one! My eye condition is somewhat similar, I am seeing three letters for each word and hitting the middle button."

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan contracted coronavirus but defeated the virus. On the work front, the megastar has AjayDevgn's ‘Mayday’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Chehre’ and ‘Jhund’.