Amitabh Bachchan records song with granddaughter Aaradhya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recorded song with his adorable granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The 78-year-old shared picture of the recording session and wrote, “T 3768 – … tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family..”

Aaradhya’s parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also present at the recording studio and they looked elated.

Sharing another photo from the recording room of their house Jalsa, Bachchan Sr wrote, “… when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music ????????????.”

In the past, Big B lend his voice in the songs like ‘Mere Paas Aao’ from ‘Mr Natwarlal’, ‘Rang Barse’ from ‘Silsila’ and ‘Main Yahan Tu Wahan’ from ‘Baghban’ among others.

The megastar will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Jhund’ and ‘Chehre’. Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the popular quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

