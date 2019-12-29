Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke award from President





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award from President Ram Nath Kovind. Upon receiving the award, the 77-year-old actor joked that if it was an "indication" for him to sit at home and relax after so many years of work and hardship.

"When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this," Bachchan said.

The legendary actor also thanked the government, the Information & Broadcasting ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards for naming him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient.

“God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I'm most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That's the reason I'm standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude," he added.

Wife and politician Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan attended the event with Amitabh Bachchan.

He was supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday but due to ill health the actor failed. Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced at the awards that the star will be bestowed with the honour in a special ceremony hosted by the President on Sunday at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

On the work front, Bachchan has three releases lined up- Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.



