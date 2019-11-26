Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to 26/11 heroes, Aishwarya-Abhishek gets emotional





On the eleventh anniversary of Mumbai terror attack, megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to our soldiers at the Gateway of India and enchanted the audience. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who were also present on the occasion gets emotional. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda was also present.

Amitabh wore a black kurta-pyjama and a matching shawl, he started his performance with ‘Kya sare jahan se achha Hindustan hamara?’ and Shiamak Davar’s dance group performed alongside him.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan walked to the venue hand-in-hand. Abhishek doned a black suit and pant with white shirt while Aishwarya dazzled in a yellow suit. Shweta opted for a white at theevent.

Big B later shared several memorable pictures from the event on his blog and wrote, “In the memory of 26/11 .. the survivors .. and the stories of strength .. and love for the Nation ..” He also informed that he awake till midnight as he waited for the arrival of his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s birth anniversary on Wednesday.

He wrote on his blog, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, the bells shall ring in the birth of Babuji .. 27th November 1907 .. and an avalanche of nostalgia and memory shall flood the gates .. The memories travel with me each day .. they reside by my side , by my reach, by ever within the read of some immediacy .. that is him , Babuji .... and all that was his and his mind was there for me .. and is for the rest .. each moment a craft to be learned to be in awe of and more so now when his absence be real .. and unadjustable ..”

Earlier in the day, Amitabh had retweeted a tweet about martyr Tukaram Omble who took around several rounds from Ajmal Kasab but captured him alive and wrote, “salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour .. .”