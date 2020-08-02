Amitabh Bachchan mourns good friend Amar Singh's demise





Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi party leader Amar Singh passed away in Singapore after long ailment. He shared a close bond with Big B and Jaya Bachchan.

Big B shared a photo of himself on his official blog and mourned the demise of his good friend Amar Singh, he tweeted, “With my head slumped in despair, I am grieving the loss. Now, there are only prayers left. We’ve lost a close bond. We’ve lost the soul that belonged to someone dear)”

64-year-old Amar Singh breathed his last in a Singapore hospital. He had undergone a second kidney transplant.

Amar Singh was known to have brought Jaya Bachchan into politics. After his fallout with the Bachchans, he reached out to Amitabh Bachchan in February this year. On Twitter, he wrote, “Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all.”