Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital, Bollywood rejoices





After defeating Covid-19 at the age of 74, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back home on Sunday. Everyone’s prayers have been answered and Bollywood welcomes Big B with warmth and speedy recovery wishes for Abhishek Bachchan, who is still recovering at Nanavati hospital.

Here's what they said on Big B’s homecoming: -

When Abhishek Bachchan shared the news that Amitabh Bachchan is Covid-19 negative and has been discharged from hospital, celebs welcomed Big B and prayed for the speedy recovery of Junior Bachchan.

Aahana Kumra wrote, "You will be fine very very soon @juniorbachchan! Prayers for your health!"

Sophie Choudry shared on Twitter, "Sending you all the love and prayers AB!! You will be home in no time God Willing"

Actor Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee wrote on Twitter, "Get well soon @juniorbachchan sending you prayers and wishes!"

Director Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "Waiting to read ur tweet when your back home to AB. wish u a speedy recovery soon"

Rohit Roy is happy that Amitabh Bachchan is back home. The actor wrote on Amitabh's post on Instagram, "Yayyyyyyy! Welcome back Amit ji."

Restuarateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja is happy to know about Amitabh Bachchan's health. He wrote "Finally prayers have been answered. Waheguru Da Shukar Hai. Thanks for sharing this lovely news Amit Ji" in comments of Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post.

Rahul Dev expressed his happiness. He wrote, "Dear Sir so very happy to learn this!!!Original fighter ...Love and Duas always"

Milap Zaveri tweeted "welcome back sir" with an heart emoticon after Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has been tested negative for coronavirus and is back home.

Lada Gurden Singh commented on Abhishek Bachchan's tweet, "Waiting for you to be back too Abhi!! ?? Fanstatic news."

Suparn S Varma wished speedy recovery for Abhishek Bachchan who has tested positive for Covid-19. "You will recover soon @juniorbachchan praying for you! The good guy always wins," he tweeted.

Actor Mouni Roy is celebrating Amitabh Bachchan’s homecoming. The actor wrote, "Yay yay yay .... Best best I hv heard today. Love & regards always" on Big B's post on Instagram.

Kamya Punjabi shared Amitabh Bachchan's tweet on her timeline and wrote, "Ganapati Bappa Morya."

Composer Savvy Gupta wrote on Twitter, "So good to know that,I knew u ll be fit n fine."

"So so happy to know that @SrBachchan has come back home after a long stay at Hospital. It was good wishes of his well wishers & fans that he could fight the deadly #coronavirus . God bless him. #AmitabhBachhan," film distributor Raj Bansal shared via Twitter.

Ajay Vidyasagar took to Twitter and wrote, "God bless you sir..take lot of rest and fully recover. Our prayers for you."

Actor Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, "What better present can we get on #HappyFriendshipDay2020 thank you god."

Director Harish Shankar welcomed back Amitabh Bachchan, he wrote, "Wowwwwwww what a news .... welcome back SARKAR..."

Paresh Rawal is elated that Amitabh Bachchan is back home after testing negative for coronavirus. Rawal took to Twitter and wrote, "One more fight he wins! Jai Ho!"

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says Amitabh Bachchan being tested negative for coronavirus is "great news."