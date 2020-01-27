Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya get Katrina Kaif married off





For a popular jewelry ad shoot, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif came together and the pictures are doing all round the net. All the three of them were dressed traditionally and it has a marriage setting.

The shoot also brought big names from the Southern film industry like Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan and Shiva Rajkumar together. Highly thrilled, Big B took to his blog to share his feelings of meeting the three superstar sons of three iconic legends - Nagarjun, son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu; Shivraj Kumar, son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada; Prabhu, son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil.

The ad also features female south stars like Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John and Nidhi Agerwal. All the actors are dressed in traditional attires and posed with Amitabh, Jaya and Katrina. The megastar captioned the photo “and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY.”

Elaborating on his take on the image, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “yesterday it was the men and their high celebrity status in the Film firmament .. but the ladies were there too .. all celebrated stars in their own right and their own environs .. a privilege and honour to be in their proximity and their company ..all celebrated stars in their own languages and regions .. mostly from the Southern parts of the country .. dedicated , efficient , disciplined and gentle in their countenance and demeanour .. a delight to have spent the last three days in their company .. it has come to an end today.”