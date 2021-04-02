Amitabh Bachchan gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Big B shared the news by sharing a picture of his taking the shot. In his note, Amitabh informed that except Abhishek Bachchan, all the family members got vaccinated.

"DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days," he wrote.

The ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ actor feels that the vaccine experience was historic and he will pen a long note in his blog later, “Oh .. the entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive Blog .. shall do so .. later .. it was historic!!”

Amitabh is seen in a white kurta pyjama, wearing a head gear and large glasses and face mask.

Last year, except Jaya Bachchan all the members of the Bachchan family naming Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya had tested positive for the disease. All of them were admitted to the hospital. Abhishek took almost a month to recover from the disease.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Johnny Lever, Satish Shah, Maaika Arora were among others to get vaccinated.