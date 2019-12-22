Amitabh Bachchan down with fever, pulls out of National Awards event





Due to high fever, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will unable to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award personally on Monday. Big B in his latest tweet informed that he is down with fever and not allowed to travel and he also seek apology for his absent.

“Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will hand over the award to the winners on Monday at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be attending the ceremony, according to a press release.

Earlier, the megastar wrote a note of thanks after being conferred with the award: “There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude. What really resides in the mind shall never be known…and may it never….gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today…and love.”

In November, Amitabh Bachchan also failed to attend the opening ceremony of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival because of poor health. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for few days for complete check-up.

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan attended granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's annual school day event along with Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan. Shweta Nanda also graced the event.