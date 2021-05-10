Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 2 crore to Covid-19 care facility





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has contributed Rs 2 crore towards battling the deadly Covid-19. The 78-year-old has donated the amount to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, shared the news on Twitter.

"'Sikhs are Legendary, salute to their service'. These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed Rs 2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility," Sirsa wrote on Sunday.

In another tweet, Sirsa informed that Amitabh Bachchan has also arranged oxygen cylinders from abroad for the facility for the 300 beds which they started operating from Monday. "He is not just a REEL Hero but a Real life Hero," he said.

During the "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World", which aired on Sunday, Bachchan had also urged the global community to help India, which is currently battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of COVID-19. As a global citizen I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, your pharmaceutical companies, and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts," he had said.