Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 15 crore for Covid relief





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave a befitting reply to the trolls that raised questioned about his contribution to the Covid-19 relief work. Big B shut down the trolls by saying that so far, he has contributed 15 crores to Covid relief work and will not hesitate to contribute more from his "personal funds" if the need arises.

Big B wrote in his blog, "In this battle against this virus, many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees.

"Of course such figures are beyond my means, but I work and labour and resolve to dig into my earnings for those that need it most and with the kindness of the Almighty have been able to give this amount," the 78-year-old actor shared in a post on late Monday night.

The ‘Piku’ actor said that his charitable work was "not about trumpeting my 'wares'.

"If I am able to harness some more of my personal funds I shall not hesitate to contribute more .. AND there are those colleagues and friends that have run into difficult times financially .. they too have been given funds to tide over some of the trouble they find themselves in ..

"If at all it can be a motivation for many others to come forward and donate, the amount of misery that one hears and sees could be greatly reduced .." Amitabh Bachchan added.

Bachchan added that the 20 ventilators he had ordered for Rakab Ganj Sahib center from overseas have started to arrive.

"The first lot of 10 has landed in Mumbai and are at Customs awaiting clearance. The procurer Agency will deliver them by Wednesday and at least 4 Municipal Hospitals that I had earmarked and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Committee the BMC, shall be given at least 4 of the 6 they desired .. the balance 10 are arriving by the 25th and they too shall be distributed to the other Hospital locations and care centres that I have identified."

The matinee idol also imported oxygen concentrators, adding that their delivery is on "a very fast track through suppliers from the overseas companies".

"Fifty of them shall be airlifted on the 15th for Delhi, and are coming from a recognised Company in Poland, and another 150 from different manufacturing agents shall be coming in by the 23rd .. I hope that at least those locations where I have been able to construct care centres shall be able to utilise them," he said.