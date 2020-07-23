Amitabh Bachchan denies report of testing negative for Covid-19





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati since July 11 has dismissed the report of testing negative for Covid-19.

He took to his social media handle to dismiss the news. He called the reports fake and incorrect. The actor tagged the news of Times Now as “.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!.”

Recently, he shared a picture with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya to thank one and all for their prayers, he wrote, “We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks !”

In a blog post on Tuesday, Amitabh wrote, “As I sit beside myself in the confines of my solitudinous care .. thoughts rush through .. of the many that need attention and were never given .. of the millions that gave me so much admiration and whether I was able to give back in return ..”

Meanwhile, all the four bungalows of Big B - Janak, Jalsa, Pratiksha and Vatsa - were sanitised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and declared containment zones. Jaya Bachchan and all their staffs have been tested negative.