Amitabh Bachchan buys duplex for Rs 31 cr in Mumbai





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spent a whopping amount of Rs 31 crore in Andheri, the western suburbs of Mumbai. It measures 5704 square feet.

The Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI) said that Big b saved more than ?90 lakh from the deal. “Any sale boosts the whole cycle of real estate like the payment to banks, contractors and also fetches government revenue in the form of stamp duty and registration amount. Hence, the government needs to bring back the stamp duty cut,” said Deepak Goradia, President, MCHI-CREDAI.

Big B has brought the property from Crystal Pride Developers in Atlantis Building at Andheri (W). The property is on the 27 and 28 floors of the under-construction 34-storeyed building. It also includes six mechanised parking slots.

Amitabh Bachchan had bought the apartment on December 31, 2020, and registered the same on April 12, 2021.

The actor paid ?62 lakh as stamp duty by taking advantage of a stamp duty scheme of the Maharashtra government under which buyers have to pay just 2% of the stamp duty instead of the normal 5%. The scheme was launched to improve revenue which has fallen significantly amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Zapkey.com, which accessed the registration documents, “the pandemic has given a boost to the sale of luxury apartments and many celebrities, businessmen, professional CXO’s have bought houses to take advantage of the pandemic-led price correction and stamp duty correction,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.com.